Dow Movers: HD, MSFT

In early trading on Monday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.9%. Year to date, Microsoft registers a 12.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot, trading down 1.3%. Home Depot is lower by about 2.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.9%, and Amazon.com, trading up 0.8% on the day.

