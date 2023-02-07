In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Microsoft registers a 9.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot, trading down 1.9%. Home Depot is showing a gain of 2.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Nike, trading down 1.5%, and Boeing, trading up 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: HD, MSFT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.