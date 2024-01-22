Dow Movers: HD, GS

In early trading on Monday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Goldman Sachs Group registers a 1.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot, trading down 1.1%. Home Depot is showing a gain of 3.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 0.8%, and Apple, trading up 1.4% on the day.

