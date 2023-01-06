In early trading on Friday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, Dow Inc registers a 7.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot, trading down 1.6%. Home Depot is lower by about 1.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 0.8%, and Walmart, trading up 1.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: HD, DOW

