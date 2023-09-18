In early trading on Monday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%. Year to date, Apple registers a 36.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot, trading down 2.5%. Home Depot is showing a gain of 1.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are McDonald's, trading down 2.3%, and Amgen, trading up 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: HD, AAPL

