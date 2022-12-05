Markets
Dow Movers: HD, AAPL

December 05, 2022 — 10:12 am EST

In early trading on Monday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Apple has lost about 15.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot, trading down 2.1%. Home Depot is lower by about 22.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MMM, trading down 1.7%, and Intel, trading up 0.7% on the day.

