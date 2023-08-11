In early trading on Friday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.7%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group has lost about 4.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 1.8%. Walt Disney is showing a gain of 3.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 0.8%, and Merck, trading up 0.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: DIS, UNH

