Dow Movers: DIS, BA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 7.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 3.3%. Walt Disney is lower by about 43.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 1.2%, and Caterpillar, trading up 1.1% on the day.

