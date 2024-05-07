In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Apple Inc has lost about 4.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 8.9%. Walt Disney is showing a gain of 17.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 1.0%, and Caterpillar, trading up 1.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: DIS, AAPL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.