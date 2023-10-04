In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%. Year to date, Microsoft registers a 32.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 2.5%. Chevron is lower by about 9.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 1.5%, and Salesforce, trading up 0.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CVX, MSFT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.