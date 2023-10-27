In early trading on Friday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 10.9%. Year to date, Intel registers a 36.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 4.7%. Chevron is lower by about 17.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JPMorgan Chase, trading down 1.8%, and Microsoft, trading up 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CVX, INTC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.