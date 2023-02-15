In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.7%. Year to date, Apple registers a 18.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 1.2%. Chevron is lower by about 5.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 0.8%, and Caterpillar, trading up 0.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CVX, AAPL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.