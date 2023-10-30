Dow Movers: CSCO, VZ

In early trading on Monday, shares of Verizon Communications topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.4%. Year to date, Verizon Communications has lost about 12.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems, trading down 0.1%. Cisco Systems is showing a gain of 8.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 0.1%, and Microsoft, trading up 2.3% on the day.

