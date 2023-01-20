In early trading on Friday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Microsoft has lost about 1.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems, trading down 1.2%. Cisco Systems is lower by about 3.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MMM, trading down 1.1%, and American Express, trading up 1.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CSCO, MSFT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.