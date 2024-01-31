Dow Movers: CSCO, BA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 20.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems, trading down 2.0%. Cisco Systems is showing a gain of 1.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 1.1%, and UnitedHealth Group, trading up 1.1% on the day.

