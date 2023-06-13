In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, Dow registers a 5.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce, trading down 1.0%. Salesforce is showing a gain of 59.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 0.5%, and Caterpillar, trading up 2.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CRM, DOW

