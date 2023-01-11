Dow Movers: CRM, DOW

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Dow registers a 14.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce, trading down 1.7%. Salesforce is showing a gain of 9.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Verizon Communications, trading down 1.0%, and Microsoft, trading up 2.0% on the day.

