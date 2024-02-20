In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.3%. Year to date, Walmart Inc registers a 13.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Caterpillar, trading down 1.4%. Caterpillar is showing a gain of 7.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Visa, trading down 1.3%, and Intel, trading up 1.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CAT, WMT

