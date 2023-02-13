Dow Movers: CAT, MSFT

In early trading on Monday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.7%. Year to date, Microsoft registers a 12.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Caterpillar, trading down 1.7%. Caterpillar is showing a gain of 1.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 1.2%, and McDonald's, trading up 1.3% on the day.

