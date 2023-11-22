In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Intel registers a 68.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Caterpillar, trading down 1.9%. Caterpillar is showing a gain of 2.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 1.3%, and Microsoft, trading up 1.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CAT, INTC

