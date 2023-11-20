In early trading on Monday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.7%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 12.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Caterpillar, trading down 1.0%. Caterpillar is showing a gain of 4.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 0.9%, and Microsoft, trading up 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CAT, BA

