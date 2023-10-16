In early trading on Monday, shares of Travelers Companies topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Travelers Companies has lost about 10.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 0.9%. Boeing is lower by about 3.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 0.9%, and Nike, trading up 1.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, TRV

