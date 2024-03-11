In early trading on Monday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Nike has lost about 7.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.8%. Boeing is lower by about 25.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amazon.com, trading down 1.0%, and Apple, trading up 1.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, NKE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.