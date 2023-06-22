Dow Movers: BA, MRK

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%. Year to date, Merck registers a 1.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 2.8%. Boeing is showing a gain of 8.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 2.8%, and Microsoft, trading up 1.0% on the day.

