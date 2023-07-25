In early trading on Tuesday, shares of MMM topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, MMM has lost about 9.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.9%. Boeing is showing a gain of 11.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney, trading down 1.3%, and Microsoft, trading up 0.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, MMM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.