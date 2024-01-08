Dow Movers: BA, INTC

In early trading on Monday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Intel has lost about 5.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 9.1%. Boeing is lower by about 13.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 1.6%, and Salesforce, trading up 1.3% on the day.

