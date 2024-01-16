Dow Movers: BA, HD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Home Depot topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%. Year to date, Home Depot registers a 3.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 4.2%. Boeing is lower by about 20.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 2.1%, and Walmart, trading up 0.6% on the day.

