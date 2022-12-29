Dow Movers: BA, DIS

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.7%. Year to date, Walt Disney has lost about 44.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 0.5%. Boeing is lower by about 6.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JPMorgan Chase, trading down 0.0%, and Apple, trading up 2.5% on the day.

