In early trading on Thursday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Salesforce registers a 2.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 0.8%. Boeing Co. is lower by about 13.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JPMorgan Chase, trading down 0.7%, and Microsoft, trading up 1.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, CRM

