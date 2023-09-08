In early trading on Friday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Apple registers a 38.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.6%. Boeing is showing a gain of 11.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Verizon Communications, trading down 0.9%, and Microsoft, trading up 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, AAPL

