BA

Dow Movers: BA, AAPL

June 05, 2023 — 10:30 am EDT

In early trading on Monday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Apple registers a 41.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.5%. Boeing is showing a gain of 10.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 1.3%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 1.2% on the day.

