Dow Movers: BA, AAPL

In early trading on Monday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Apple registers a 18.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.2%. Boeing is showing a gain of 11.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 1.1%, and Merck, trading up 1.3% on the day.

