AXP

Dow Movers: AXP, MSFT

July 06, 2023 — 10:11 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.4%. Year to date, Microsoft registers a 41.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 2.8%. American Express is showing a gain of 15.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 2.2%, and Walmart, trading down 0.2% on the day.

