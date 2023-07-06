In early trading on Thursday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.4%. Year to date, Microsoft registers a 41.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 2.8%. American Express is showing a gain of 15.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 2.2%, and Walmart, trading down 0.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: AXP, MSFT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.