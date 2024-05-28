In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Apple registers a 0.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Amgen, trading down 1.6%. Amgen is showing a gain of 4.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading down 1.5%, and Boeing, trading up 0.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: AMGN, AAPL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.