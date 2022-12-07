In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%. Year to date, Merck registers a 43.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 1.3%. Apple is lower by about 20.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 1.2%, and Chevron, trading up 0.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: AAPL, MRK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.