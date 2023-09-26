In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Intel registers a 31.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 1.1%. Apple is showing a gain of 34.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 0.9%, and MMM, trading up 0.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: AAPL, INTC

