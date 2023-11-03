Dow Movers: AAPL, GS

In early trading on Friday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.7%. Year to date, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has lost about 6.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 1.1%. Apple is showing a gain of 35.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.9%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 2.3% on the day.

