In early trading on Monday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Dow registers a 7.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 0.3%. Apple is showing a gain of 36.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cisco Systems, trading down 0.0%, and MMM, trading up 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: AAPL, DOW

