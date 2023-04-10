In early trading on Monday, shares of Caterpillar (CAT) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, Caterpillar has lost about 10.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple (AAPL), trading down 2.5%. Apple is showing a gain of 23.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), trading down 2.0%, and Dow (DOW), trading up 1.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: AAPL, CAT

