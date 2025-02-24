In early trading on Monday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Merck has lost about 10.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 7.2%. UnitedHealth Group Inc is lower by about 7.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NVIDIA, trading down 4.1%, and Coca-Cola, trading up 1.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: UNH, MRK

