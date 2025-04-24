Markets
IBM

Dow Movers: IBM, CRM

April 24, 2025 — 10:18 am EDT

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.6%. Year to date, Salesforce has lost about 22.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is International Business Machines, trading down 8.1%. International Business Machines is showing a gain of 2.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Procter & Gamble, trading down 3.8%, and Caterpillar, trading up 1.3% on the day.

