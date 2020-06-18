Dow Movers: XOM, PFE

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Pfizer topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.5%. Year to date, Pfizer has lost about 14.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Exxon Mobil, trading down 3.3%. Exxon Mobil is lower by about 33.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 2.6%, and Home Depot, trading up 0.4% on the day.

