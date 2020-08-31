Dow Movers: WMT, AAPL

In early trading on Monday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, Apple has lost about 56.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walmart, trading down 2.4%. Walmart is showing a gain of 15.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JPMorgan Chase, trading down 1.6%, and UnitedHealth Group, trading up 0.6% on the day.

