Dow Movers: WBA, WMT

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Walmart registers a 20.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 1.8%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 36.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cisco Systems, trading down 1.3%, and Apple, trading up 1.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.