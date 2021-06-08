Dow Movers: WBA, AAPL

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Apple has lost about 3.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 1.5%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is showing a gain of 34.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 1.4%, and Salesforce.com, trading up 1.3% on the day.

