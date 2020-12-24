Dow Movers: WBA, AAPL

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Apple registers a 80.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 1.8%. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is lower by about 33.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 1.1%, and Visa, trading up 0.9% on the day.

