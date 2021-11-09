Dow Movers: V, HD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Home Depot topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%. Year to date, Home Depot registers a 40.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Visa, trading down 2.1%. Visa is lower by about 1.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 1.4%, and Honeywell International, trading up 0.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.