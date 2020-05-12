Dow Movers: V, DOW

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Dow has lost about 37.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Visa, trading down 0.9%. Visa is lower by about 3.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 0.8%, and Boeing, trading up 1.0% on the day.

