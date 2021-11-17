Dow Movers: V, BA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 7.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Visa, trading down 5.3%. Visa is lower by about 6.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 1.5%, and Home Depot, trading up 1.0% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.