Dow Movers: TRV, WMT

In early trading on Friday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Walmart registers a 16.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Travelers Companies, trading down 0.8%. Travelers Companies Inc is lower by about 15.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading down 0.7%, and Microsoft, trading up 1.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.