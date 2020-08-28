Markets
TRV

Dow Movers: TRV, WMT

Contributor
BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Friday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Walmart registers a 16.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Travelers Companies, trading down 0.8%. Travelers Companies Inc is lower by about 15.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading down 0.7%, and Microsoft, trading up 1.3% on the day.

